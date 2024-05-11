Local Spotlight: Endeavor Health opens Cardiovascular Institute at Glenbrook Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Endeavor Health has opened a new Cardiovascular Institute (CVI) on its Glenbrook Hospital campus in Glenview. The $170 million, four-story, 170,000-square-foot facility serves as a central destination for heart and vascular patients in the north region of Endeavor Health.

The CVI offers comprehensive cardiovascular services, including clinical cardiology, diagnostic testing, elective cardiac and vascular surgeries, catheterizations, structural heart procedures, electrophysiology studies, women's cardiology, sports cardiology, cardio-oncology, wellness and prevention, and more.

Glenbrook Hospital will continue as an acute care hospital with full emergency department and non-cardiac inpatient services and procedures.

The facility allows Endeavor Health to consolidate services and coalesce expertise in a way that ensures the highest quality of patient care. The benefit for patients is that they have access to world-renowned physicians, specially trained nurses, the most advanced technology and latest clinical trials in one location.

The CVI at Glenbrook Hospital has nine cardiology procedure labs and six surgical suites (including four open-heart operating rooms and two hybrid operating rooms), 15 Post-Anesthesia Care Unit bays (PACU) and 38 pre- and post-procedure rooms. The entire facility is set up for and patient care is enhanced by state-of-the-art technology, including AI (artificial intelligence), robotics, digital health and remote monitoring. The four-floor structure is also built to accommodate the addition of three floors (60-70,000 square feet) in the future.

The combination of a cutting-edge building and experienced, multidisciplinary cardiac care team means Endeavor Health and the CVI at Glenbrook Hospital are ensuring patients have access to the latest in treatments, testing and technology, including:

Implantation of the latest Food and Drug Administration-approved leadless pacemakers for heart rhythm disorders

Innovative non-surgical catheter-based heart, aortic and mitral valve treatments

Minimally invasive endovascular (inside the blood vessels) techniques for treating aortic aneurysms and carotid artery disease

Personalized medicine to uncover genetically driven cardiac conditions

Access to the latest medical, endovascular and surgical techniques through clinical trials

The opening of the Glenbrook Hospital CVI builds on the Endeavor Health Institute model - centralized locations - for specialty medical services while also meeting the vast array of healthcare needs in each of the system's communities.

The CVI at Glenbrook Hospital is similar to the system's nationally ranked Orthopedic & Spine Institute at Skokie Hospital, which is an example of how specialization for complex conditions leads to better outcomes.

The Orthopedic & Spine Institute at Skokie Hospital opened in 2019 and performs the most orthopedic and spine surgeries of any hospital in Illinois. The Institute has been ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the country the last three years in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals Rankings and Ratings (#40 in 2023-24). Quality, performance and operational highlights include enhanced scheduling coordination, improved access; specialized teams, technology, workflows; increased standardization of care; low surgical complication rate; lower length-of-stay, readmission rates; improved outcomes and lower costs.

Endeavor Health's opening of the CVI at Glenbrook Hospital is a continuation of the system's leadership in providing innovative CV treatments and programs. NorthShore, which launched its CVI program in 2015 and since has experienced significant procedural growth across all areas of CV care, was first in Illinois to perform mitral valve repair and among the first to perform mitral and aortic valve replacement. NorthShore was among the first hospitals in the country to offer testing to identify genetic risk factors for heart disease through the Mark R. Neaman Center for Personalized Medicine.

In its South Region, Endeavor Health is on track to open a $67 million CVI Outpatient Center adjacent to its Edward Hospital campus in Naperville in early 2025. The three-story, 70,500-square-foot building will offer cardiac catheterizations, rehab, diagnostic testing, outpatient procedures and space for independent physicians.

Edward is already home to a dedicated CV hospital that opened in 2002 as the first hospital in Illinois to provide comprehensive, advanced cardiac care in one location. Edward's CV history dates back to 1990, when it launched a comprehensive cardiac medicine program and then opened the state's first freestanding outpatient heart center, the Edward Cardiovascular Institute, in 1993. Doctors at Edward Hospital performed the world's first minimally invasive cryoballoon procedure to treat Afib and were among the first in Illinois to offer highly specialized heart procedures, like TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) and WATCHMAN (an implant alternative to treat Afib).

For more information, visit www.endeavorhealth.org/services/cardiovascular-institute.