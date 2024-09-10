Logan Square's Giant restaurant shares Saffron Tagliatelle recipe on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All this week ABC7 Chicago is Cooking up a Storm in honor of the "The Bear" streaming on Hulu.

The show is nominated for several Emmys.

Several local restaurants are the backdrop for several scenes in the show.

In the show, the character Sydney visits the Verdana French Bistro for advice. That restaurant doesn't exist, but it was filmed at "Giant" in Logan Square.

The restaurant was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022.

Giant Chef Jason Vincent joined Tracy Butler to share the recipe for Saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.

The following recipe serves two people.

Ingredients:

-8 oz fresh pasta

-2T unsalted butter

-2 Calabrian chilies chopped fine

-2 cloves garlic minced

-2 T onion minced

-2 T olive oil

-2 T garlic chives sliced thin

-1 t. Parsley chopped fine

-4 oz. Fresh Dungeness crab

-Salt, lemon, parmesan to taste

1. Gently heat olive oil and sweat garlic and onion until soft

2. Cook pasta and remove to pan with the garlic. Save some pasta water for later.

3. Add butter, Calabrian chili and garlic chives

4. Add a little pasta water and cook until thickened

4. Add the crab, salt and lemon and gently warm

6. Finish with parsley and parmesan

