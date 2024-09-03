Here's how to stream Emmy-nominated shows like "The Bear," "Abbott Elementary," and "Shōgun."

Emmys 2024: How to watch nominees for outstanding comedy, drama series

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

LOS ANGELES -- There's still time to get caught up on the 2024 Emmy Award nominees before the winners are revealed on Sept. 15 on ABC.

"Sh ō gun" is the most-nominated series this year, scoring 25 total nominations. Following close behind are "The Bear" with 23 nods and "Only Murders in the Building" with 21 nominations.

FULL LIST: Nominations for the 2024 Emmys

Below, you'll find details on how to stream every single nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

How to watch the 2024 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

From ABC: "In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers-and an oblivious principal-are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

How to watch: Three seasons are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

This image released by Disney shows Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary."

"The Bear"

From ABC: "Season three of FX's The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business."

How to watch: Three seasons are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

This image released by FX shows Jeremy Allen White in a scene from "The Bear." FX via AP

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

From HBO: "Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized life. In its 12th and final season, the comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events."

How to watch: Twelve seasons are streaming on Max.

This image released by HBO shows Larry David in a scene from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." HBO via AP

"Hacks"

From Max: "To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer."

How to watch: Three seasons are streaming on Max.

This image released by HBO shows Jean Smart in a scene from "Hacks." HBO via AP

"Only Murders in the Building"

From Hulu: "Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

How to watch: Four seasons are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

"Palm Royale"

From Apple TV: "In 1969, an ambitious woman aspires to secure her seat at America's most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society."

How to watch: Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+.

"Reservation Dogs"

From Hulu: "A half-hour comedy that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they steal, rob and save to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California."

How to watch: Three seasons are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

"What We Do in the Shadows"

From Hulu: "A look into the daily lives of four vampires who've been together for hundreds of years; after a visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded of their purpose in coming to New York City over a century ago."

How to watch: Five seasons are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

How to watch the 2024 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series

"The Crown"

From Netflix: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

How to watch: Six seasons are streaming on Netflix.

"Fallout"

From Amazon: "Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have."

How to watch: Season 1 is streaming on on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Gilded Age"

From HBO: "'The Gilded Age' follows a young woman who moves in with her old-money aunts and quickly gets entangled in the social war between them and their new-money neighbors. In a world on the brink of the modern age, will she follow the rules of society or forge her own path?"

How to watch: Two seasons are streaming on Max.

This image released by HBO shows Cynthia Nixon, left, and Christine Baranski in a scene from "The Gilded Age." Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO via AP

"The Morning Show"

From Apple TV: "Pull back the curtain on early morning TV. This unapologetically candid drama looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up."

How to watch: Three seasons are streaming on Apple TV+.

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jennifer Aniston in a scene from "The Morning Show." Apple TV+ via AP

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

From Amazon: "Meet the Smiths: two lonely strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners - in both espionage and marriage."

How to watch: Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

"Sh ō gun"

From Hulu: "Based on James Clavell's novel, FX's "Sh ō gun" is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

How to watch: Season 1 is streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

"Slow Horses"

From Apple TV: "This quick-witted spy thriller follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents - and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman)."

How to watch: Three seasons are streaming on Apple TV+.

"3 Body Problem"

From MGM: "From the Emmy-winning creators of "Game of Thrones," comes this sci-fi mystery series based on the bestselling books about an epic quest to save humanity."

How to watch: Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+, FX, ABC and this station.