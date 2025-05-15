24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Lollapalooza announces performance times for full lineup of music artists

Headliners include Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn and A$AP Rocky

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, May 15, 2025 7:43PM
Lollapalooza announced the performance times for the 2025 four-day lineups of artists at the summer music festival in Grant Park, downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has announced the performance times for all of the artists for this summer's music festival in downtown Chicago.

Lolla runs July 31 to August 3 in Grant Park.

Four-day tickets for Lollapalooza sold out after they revealed the lineup by day.

Here is list of when to see some of the headlines and other music artists,

Thursday

Headliners: Tyler, The Creator will perform at 9 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and Luke Combs will perform at 8:30 p.m. on the Bud Light stage.

More artists: Gracie Abrams will perform from 7-8 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and Cage The Elephant will perform from 6:45-7:45 p.m. on the Bud Light stage.

Friday

Headliners: Olivia Rodrigo will perform at 8:40 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and Korn will perform at 8:30 p.m. on the Bud Light stage.

More artists: Foster The People will perform from 4:40-5:40 p.m. and Djo will perform from 6:40-7:40 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage, and T-Pain will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and The Bleachers will perform from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the Bud Light Stage.

Saturday

Headliners: Rufus Du Sol will perform at 8:45 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and Twice will perform at 8:30 p.m. on the Bud Light stage.

More artists: Doechii will perform from 6:45-7:45 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and Two Friends will perform from 8:45-9:45 p.m. on Perry's stage.

Sunday

Headliners: Sabrina Carpenter will perform at 9 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and A$AP Rocky will perform from 8:45-10 p.m. at the Bud Light stage.

More artists: Martin Garrix will perform from 8:30-9:45 p.m. on Perry's stage.

Visit www.lollapalooza.com for the entire schedule of artists and for more information.

