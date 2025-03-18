Lollapalooza to release 2025 lineup Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full lineup for Lollapalooza will be released Tuesday.

This year, festival organizers have been dropping hints, possibly teasing potential musicians set to perform this summer.

People on social media think Doechii could be a potential performer.

Lolla takes place in Grant Park from July 31 to August 3.

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion and Hozier kicked off the festival and Chappell Roan may have had the biggest Lollapalooza set of all time.

As for merch, festivalgoers can purchase brown, turquoise with pink and white accent shirts.