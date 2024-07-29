Full list of street closures for Lollapalooza 2024
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, July 29, 2024 3:36AM
Lollapalooza street closures are expected to impact Chicago traffic this week.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza 2024 takes over Chicago's Grant Park starting Thursday and runs through Sunday.
But some street closures for the music festival are already in effect.
Here's a full list of closures provided by festival organizers:
Street closures
- Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17 - Aug. 11
- Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 23 - Aug. 10
- Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Congress Plaza Dr., from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 31 - Aug. 5th
Sidewalk closures
- Michigan, from Jackson to 11th St. Bridge: July 30 - Aug. 4
- Balbo (both sides, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17 - Aug. 11
- Columbus (Northbound side), from Roosevelt to the 9th St. Yard: July 17 - Aug. 19
- Columbus (Southbound side), from 9th St. Yard to S. Ida B. Wells: July 22 - Aug. 10
- Jackson (both sides), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 22 - Aug. 10
- DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 24
- Monroe (Eastbound side), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 20 and July 22 - Aug. 10
- DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Southbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27 - Aug. 10
- Balbo (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Jackson (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5
- Congress Plaza Dr. (Westbound & Eastbound side), from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 - July 28
- Columbus (both sides), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29 - Aug. 6
- DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: Aug. 6
Pedestrian access will remain available from 11th St. through Columbus and Lake Shore Drive Tunnels to/from Museum Campus.
Metra access near the 11th St. Bridge will remain available throughout the event.
Columbus is subject to closure at the discretion of city officials.
