Lollapalooza 2024: Lineup, tickets, aftershows and everything else you need to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time again! Lollapalooza is back in Chicago's Grant Park from Aug. 1 to 4 for four days of music and fun featuring hundreds of performances.

When is Lollapalooza and how do I get tickets?

Lollapalooza starts on Thursday, Aug. 1, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Gates open each day at 11 a.m. There are two entrances to the festival grounds in Grant Park: the main entrance at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive and a north entrance at Monroe Street and Columbus Drive.

Gates close at 10 p.m. each night.

There are four levels of tickets available: General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum. Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission

1 day: Starting at $155, fees included

2 day: Starting at $318, fees included

4 day: Starting at $409, fees included

GA+

1 day: Starting at $280, fees included

4 day: Starting at $775, fees included

VIP

1 day: Starting at $600, fees included

4 day: Staring at $1,670, fees included

Platinum

1 day: Starting at $2,080, fees included

4 day: Starting at $4,500, fees included

All ticket sales are final. Wristbands are mailed in advance of the festival, are non-transferable and non-exchangeable, and must be worn securely on your wrist so they cannot be slipped on and off.

Lost or stolen wristbands can only be replaced for the original purchase once, for a $25 fee.

Tickets can be purchased here.

What is the Lollapalooza lineup and who are the headliners

Lollapalooza headliners are Megan Thee Stallion and Hozier on Thursday night; Sza and Stray Kids on Friday night; The Killers and Future x Metro Boomin on Saturday night; and Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez on Sunday night.

There's also a bonus performance by Skrillex on Saturday night.

Other notable performers include Kesha, Chappell Roan, Jungle, Renee Rapp, Faye Webster, Victoria Monet, Deftones, teddy Swims, Vivid Seats, Tate McRae, Killer Mike, TV Girl, Four Tet, Dominic Fike, Vince Staples, and more.

You can view the full four-day lineup by clicking here.

You can see a day-by-day schedule of performances by clicking here.

Lollapalooza aftershows

They include Kesha at the House of Blues and Chappell Roan at The Vic on Wednesday, July 31; Dillon Francis X Valentino Khan at Radius Friday, Aug. 2; Tate McRae with Mimi Webb at House of Blues and Two Door Cinema Club with Worry Club at the Metro Saturday Aug. 3; and Zeds Dead with Jessica Audiffred b2b Nostalgix, Eddie at Radius Sunday, Aug. 4, among many others.

Visit Lollaplooza.com for the full list.

Lollapalooza bag policy, prohibited items

Bags must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12." Bags between 6" x 9" and 12" x 6" x 12" must be clear.

Bags that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but cannot have more than one pocket.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must not have more than two total pockets and must be emptied of all liquid before entry.

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

Attendees can also bring baby strollers; binoculars; basic point-and-shoot cameras without detachable lenses and other accessories, including selfie sticks; empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs; non-aerosol sunscreen that is 3.4 oz. or less; and factory-sealed Narcan/Nalaxone kits.

If you require prescription medication, it must be in a pharmacy-labeled container that states prescription, dosage and patient name, which must be shown to the medical staff at each entrance gate. You are only allowed to bring in enough medication for that day.

Only prescribed inhalers are permitted for medications that must be inhaled or smoked.

Over the counter medication will be inspected upon entry.

Click here for a full list of prohibited items.

How to get to Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is most easily accessible by taking public transportation. Both CTA and Metra offer multiple ways to get to the festival, and extended service for the anticipated crowds.

CTA's Red and Blue lines, as well as the elevated lines in the loop, all serve Grant Park. Yellow Line service is being extended to 1 a.m. each night, and various bus lines will connect between Metra trains at Ogilvie and Union Station and Grant Park.

CTA and Metra will post signs directing commuters to the right bus lines to connect to the festival from those stations. There will be bus line re-routes near Grant Park during the festival weekend.

The closest CTA stops to Grant Park are Monroe, Jackson and Harrison on the Red Line; Adams/Wabash and State/Van Buren - Harold Washington Library on the Brown Line; and Monroe, Jackson and LaSalle on the Blue Line.

Parking is available at Millennium Garages in the four garages: Millennium Lakeside Garage, Millennium Park Garage, Grant Park North and Grant Park South. You can use code LOLLA2024 to get 10% off parking, as well as discounts on extended stay parking for the weekend. Parking can be booked in advance by clicking here.

Daily parking can be purchased online for 24 hours, and costs $20. The daily parking pass is valid at all four garages.

Biking to the festival is encouraged, and bike parking will be provided south of the main entrance on Michigan Avenue.

There is also a designated Uber pickup point west of State Street, if you wish to rideshare to the festival.

