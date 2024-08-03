Lollapalooza day 3 continues in Grant Park with headliners The Killers, Future and Metro Boomin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's day three of Lollapalooza, with thousands of people expected to pack into Grant Park again on Saturday.

Headliners for the day include The Killers, along with Future and Metro Boomin.

The four-day party kicked off with a massive crowd for Chappell Roan on Thursday. The self-declared "Midwest Princess" has exploded on the Billboard charts recently.

Megan Thee Stallion closed out the show on the main stage Thursday night. She was joined by Chicago's Sky's own Angel Reese.

SZA and the Stray Kids headlined Friday night.

Chicago's biggest annual music festival continues on the lakefront through Sunday.

And, if you're heading downtown for Lollapalooza, city officials are urging people to use public transportation.

Metra is adding trains to accommodate concert goers.

The CTA said customers can rely on the Red and Blue Lines. Yellow Line service will also be extended until 1 a.m. each night.

Various bus routes will connect Metra trains at Union Station and Ogilvie with Grant Park.