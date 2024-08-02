Lollapalooza day 2 set to get underway in Grant Park with headliners SZA, Stray Kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's day two of Lollapalooza with another 100,000 people expected to pack into Grant Park later Friday morning.

The four-day party kicked off with a massive crowd for Chappell Roan. The self-declared "Midwest Princess" has exploded on the Billboard charts recently.

Megan Thee Stallion closed out the show on the main stage Thursday night.

Chicago's biggest annual music festival continues on the lakefront through Sunday with SZA and the Stray Kids headlining Friday night.

And, if you're heading downtown for Lollapalooza, city officials are urging people to use public transportation.

Metra is adding trains to accommodate concert goers.

The CTA said customers can rely on the Red and Blue Lines. Yellow Line service will also be extended until 1 a.m. each night.

Various bus routes will connect Metra trains at Union Station and Ogilvie with Grant Park.