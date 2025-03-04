Lollapalooza 2025 dates released, sneak peek at merch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The warmer temperatures are just around the corner and so is Lollapalooza.

The festival announced its dates and a sneak peek at merch for the 2025 event.

This year, the event will take place from July 31 to August 3rd in Grant Park.

Although the official lineup has yet to be released, organizers teased merch.

Festivalgoers can purchase brown, turquoise with pink and white accent shirts.

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion and Hozier kicked off the festival and Chappell Roan may have had the biggest Lollapalooza set of all time.

