Megan Thee Stallion to replace Tyler the Creator at Lollapalooza 2024

CHICAGO -- Megan Thee Stallion is set to replace Tyler the Creator at Lollapalooza this year.

Tyler the Creator took to social media to announce he would not perform the Chicago festival in August.

"I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were," he said.

Not only did he cancel his Chicago show, the rapper also announced he would not attend the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco.

Tyler the Creator was also scheduled to perform at Austin City Limits in October. He did not comment on that performance.

Lollapalooza released the new lineup on their website on Thursday. Adding Megan Thee Stallion to headline on Thursday night along with Hozier.

SZA and Stray Kids will headline Friday, The Killers, Future X and Metro Boomin will headline Saturday and Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close out the festival on Sunday night. There will also be a special performance from Skrillex on Saturday.

The four-day festival also features performances from more than 170 other bands and artists from all over the world across eight stages.

