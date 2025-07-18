Heavy police response at Lombard home after firefighters report shots fired

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

The Lombard Fire Department responded to a home in the 400-block of Arboretum Drive after a fire alarm went off, police said.

Firefighters on the scene reported hearing shots fired, and police responded.

There is a large police presence on the scene, and the suspect is inside the home.

Police asked residents in the area to stay indoors and avoid the immediate area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.