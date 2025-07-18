24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Heavy police response at Lombard home after firefighters report shots fired

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 18, 2025 3:00PM
Police respond to report of shots fired at Lombard home
Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a west suburban home on Friday morning.

The Lombard Fire Department responded to a home in the 400-block of Arboretum Drive after a fire alarm went off, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Firefighters on the scene reported hearing shots fired, and police responded.

There is a large police presence on the scene, and the suspect is inside the home.

Police asked residents in the area to stay indoors and avoid the immediate area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW