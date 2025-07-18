Lombard teen accused of plotting to detonate explosive at suburban Islamic center, possessing gun

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old Lombard boy has been accused of plotting to commit an act of terror at a suburban Islamic center, officials said Friday.

The boy appeared in DuPage County court Friday morning, and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted terrorism, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, FBI and U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said.

Officials said on July 4 the boy entered the Islamic Education Center in the 1200-block of Goodrich Avenue in Glendale Heights and video recorded religious services to assist in preparation for detonating an explosive device at that location.

And, on July 12, the boy had a gun that could be concealed, officials said.

"An attempted act of terrorism, as alleged in this case, achieves the same goals of spreading fear, dividing our communities and undermining the rule of law, as does an act of terrorism," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The teen has been ordered held until at least his next court appearance Aug. 4.