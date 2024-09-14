WATCH LIVE

How to protect yourself from heartbreaking 'puppy scams'

ByAnn Pistone and Jason Knowles WLS logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 3:46PM
Looking for puppies for sale? Make sure to do your research and consider adopting from an animal shelter to avoid scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick Tip to avoid a heartbreaking puppy scam targeting would-be dog owners.

There has been a spike in puppy scams, according to the tech security group Aura.

That company says it recently saw a 1,200% increase in puppy scam and spam messages trying to lure in buyers.

Experts say to never buy a pet without seeing it in person or on a video call.

Conduct a reverse image search of the pet to see if the same picture appears on multiple websites.

If the picture is used everywhere, it could be a fraud.

Never wire money or use a gift card to buy a pet.

Always do all your research before sending money and consider a local animal shelter where you don't have to "buy" a dog.

