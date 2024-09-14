How to protect yourself from heartbreaking 'puppy scams'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick Tip to avoid a heartbreaking puppy scam targeting would-be dog owners.
There has been a spike in puppy scams, according to the tech security group Aura.
That company says it recently saw a 1,200% increase in puppy scam and spam messages trying to lure in buyers.
Experts say to never buy a pet without seeing it in person or on a video call.
Conduct a reverse image search of the pet to see if the same picture appears on multiple websites.
If the picture is used everywhere, it could be a fraud.
Never wire money or use a gift card to buy a pet.
Always do all your research before sending money and consider a local animal shelter where you don't have to "buy" a dog.