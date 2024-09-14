How to protect yourself from heartbreaking 'puppy scams'

Looking for puppies for sale? Make sure to do your research and consider adopting from an animal shelter to avoid scams.

Looking for puppies for sale? Make sure to do your research and consider adopting from an animal shelter to avoid scams.

Looking for puppies for sale? Make sure to do your research and consider adopting from an animal shelter to avoid scams.

Looking for puppies for sale? Make sure to do your research and consider adopting from an animal shelter to avoid scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick Tip to avoid a heartbreaking puppy scam targeting would-be dog owners.

There has been a spike in puppy scams, according to the tech security group Aura.

That company says it recently saw a 1,200% increase in puppy scam and spam messages trying to lure in buyers.

Experts say to never buy a pet without seeing it in person or on a video call.

Conduct a reverse image search of the pet to see if the same picture appears on multiple websites.

If the picture is used everywhere, it could be a fraud.

Never wire money or use a gift card to buy a pet.

Always do all your research before sending money and consider a local animal shelter where you don't have to "buy" a dog.