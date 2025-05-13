Lori Healey, former Chicago Mayor Daley chief of staff, remembered at celebration of life

Healey, 65, died last week of pancreatic cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration of life took place Tuesday for Lori Healey.

She served as chief of staff to Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, and helped lead the city's bid for the 2016 Olympics.

The former mayor was among those in attendance at Tuesday morning's outdoor remembrance at Women's Park and Garden on South Indiana Avenue in the South Loop.

Valerie Jarrett was among the speakers.

Healey died last week from pancreatic cancer at the age of 65.

She's survived by her son and daughter.

Most recently, she worked as an executive at the Obama Foundation, where she oversaw construction for the presidential center in Jackson Park.