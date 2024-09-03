Illinois man charged in shooting death of UW-Whitewater college gymnast from Plainfield

Who shot Kara Welsh? Loves Park, IL man Chad Richards has been charged in the shooting death of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 23-year-old Loves Park, Illinois man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old Wisconsin college gymnast originally from Plainfield, police said Tuesday.

Chad T. Richards has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed in the death of Kara Welsh, Whitewater, Wisconsin police said.

Richards is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon at the Walworth County Courthouse.

There was massive show of support Monday morning in Plainfield to remember Welsh.

Neighbors on the street where she grew up tied white ribbons around trees in the southwest suburb.

Welsh was attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The stand-out college gymnast spent her childhood in the southwest suburbs. Now, multiple communities are mourning her sudden death.

The 21-year-old college gymnast was shot and killed Friday night in her off-campus apartment, near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Richards was taken into custody after police said Welsh got into an altercation with the suspect in her apartment, before she was shot.

Her childhood friends said she was always the light of the room.

One of Welsh's former coaches in Joliet, Nick Becker, who coached her for nine years, said her loved ones are struggling to understand the tragedy.

"You tell your kids you make good choices and do the right things, things will work out. Then, you see something like this," Becker said. "She was making the right choices and doing the right stuff. It's just hard to wrap my head around."

Welsh was heading into her senior year at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she was majoring in management, while also leading the gymnastics team to success.

Counselors will be available for students, as classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, option No. 4. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.