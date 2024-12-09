Mother, son shot in deadly home invasion, Pa. police search for suspects

The search continues for at least two suspects and a vehicle involved in a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood over the weekend.

The search continues for at least two suspects and a vehicle involved in a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood over the weekend.

The search continues for at least two suspects and a vehicle involved in a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood over the weekend.

The search continues for at least two suspects and a vehicle involved in a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood over the weekend.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The search continues for at least two suspects and a vehicle involved in a deadly home invasion in Wynnewood over the weekend.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said the suspects shot a mother and son after breaking into a house on Meredith Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The District Attorney said one victim died and the other is in critical condition, although they did not publicly specify which victim.

On Sunday evening, police located a green Jeep Cherokee in West Philadelphia that was stolen during the home break-in.

Detectives also served a search warrant on a house on the 5900 block of Sansom Street in West Philadelphia.

They believe it's connected to the case, and left the home with some bags and boxes.

Police are still looking for a white car and the driver who sped away from officers near the scene.

"My biggest question is if it was random or if they knew the person," said Johnson. "We have children and something we have to think about if it is random."

"The fact that it was a mother and son hits close to home," said the resident.

Neighbors are devastated for the family.

"It's heartbreaking for the family. It's heartbreaking for the community," said one Wynnewood resident.

"I hope the family knows they can lean on any of us and reach out to any of us and we'll be there to help," said one neighbor.

"I'm sad for the family, and that's the only thing I can think of right now is that person's family particularly around the holidays," said one neighbor, Sergio Johnson.

The District Attorney's office has not said if the crime is random or targeted.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.