Annual Chinese New Year Gala held downtown Chicago

The annual Chinese New Year Gala was held Saturday at the downtown Hilton Hotel in Chicago to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the biggest events for Chicago's Chinese-American community took place Saturday night at the Hilton Hotel.

It was the Chinese New Year Gala, sponsored by more than 90 community organizations.

ABC7 Chicago anchor Judy Hsu was the emcee of the event.

