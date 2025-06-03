New study shows exercise can reduce risk of colorectal cancer recurrence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is powerful new evidence that simple behaviors, like walking a few times a week, could go a long way toward fighting colorectal cancer.

A new study found patients who took part in an exercise program had a much lower risk of recurrence, or new cancer.

Researchers believe that exercise program prevented one death for every 14 people who took part.

For more insight on why this study is making waves, Dr. Sheetal Kircher from the Lurie Cancer Center of Northwestern University joined ABC7 Chicago Monday.

Kircher talked about the typical treatment for colon cancer, some questions about colon cancer the study does not address and what she hopes the public will take away from the new research.