Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation holds annual gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thursday night, the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation held its annual gala at the Theater On The Lake.

More than eight-hundred cancer survivors and help raise money for breast cancer research.

Guerdy Abraira, a breast cancer survivor and star of The Real Housewives of Miami, was a special guest at the gala.