Mail carrier celebrates Thanksgiving with Aurora man after helping save his life

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A new friendship made this year a special Thanksgiving for Aurora mail carrier Jaylen Lockhart and Guy Miller.

Nearly two weeks ago, Lockhart was on the job when he looked in his rearview mirror and saw Miller fall while walking his dog.

The mail carrier stopped what he was doing to help Miller.

On Thursday, they shared a Thanksgiving meal.

Now, their families are planning on getting together for Christmas.