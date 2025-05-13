Man dies after falling onto CTA tracks at Clark/Lake, police say; major Blue Line disruptions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blue Line service was temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning due to a death investigation, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said a man fell onto the tracks at the Clark/Lake station in the Loop at about 1:59 a.m.

He died at the scene. Police are conducting a death investigation.

Video shows as the station in the Loop was closed for hours.

There was no train service between Grand and UIC-Halsted. The CTA said shuttle buses were available from Grand to UIC-Halsted.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for more.