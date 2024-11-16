24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man, 19, killed in Archer Heights car crash, Chicago police say

24-year-old man was also injured in crash, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 16, 2024 12:09PM
A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a crash on 43rd and Pulaski in Archer Heights, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 19, was killed in a crash just after midnight Saturday on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 43rd and Pulaski and in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving a silver SUV when he crashed into a black sedan being driven by the 19-year-old man.

The teen was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died.

The 24-year-old was treated at St. Anthony Hospital for a broken arm.

CPD Major Accidents is investigating the incident.

