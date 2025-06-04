Man allegedly framed in Trump threat set for immigration hearing in Chicago

A man who authorities say was framed in a threat to President Donald Trump will have an immigration hearing in Chicago Wednesday.

A man who authorities say was framed in a threat to President Donald Trump will have an immigration hearing in Chicago Wednesday.

A man who authorities say was framed in a threat to President Donald Trump will have an immigration hearing in Chicago Wednesday.

A man who authorities say was framed in a threat to President Donald Trump will have an immigration hearing in Chicago Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's is an immigration hearing Wednesday in Chicago for a man accused of threatening President Trump. But now investigators say the man was framed.

Ramon Morales-Reyes, an undocumented immigrant living in Milwaukee, will appear virtually before a federal immigration judge in Chicago Wednesday.

He was allegedly framed by another man for threatening President Donald Trump, all in an effort to have Morales-Reyes deported.

Demetic Scott, another Wisconsin man, is now charged with framing Morales-Reyes.

Milwaukee police investigators said, during an interview, Scott "admitted that he wrote everything on the letters and envelopes himself."

This all played out after Scott allegedly stabbed and robbed Morales-Reyes in 2023. Morales-Reyes was set to testify in that assault case, but was detained by ICE agents.

His attorney said he hopes Scott's confession over the false threats helps Morales-Reyes in his Chicago hearing Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Milwaukee judge sounded off on Scott's plan in court.

"You decided to write letters to the president in the name of that alleged victim to get that person arrested," Judge Barry Phillips said. "Everything you did was recorded by telephone."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, along with other Trump allies, praised Morales-Reyes' arrest, even as investigators were looking into the fact that Morales-Reyes was framed. DHS says Morales-Reyes is undocumented and will remain in custody for the time being.

Immigration advocates and supporters of Morales-Reyes plan to rally outside Chicago Immigration Court later Wednesday morning as he faces that judge.