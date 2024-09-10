Man smashes PNC Bank windows, parked car in River North, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --

PNC Bank is picking up the remnants of broken glass after a man smashed the business' windows on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

CPD officers responded to a call around 1:13 a.m. at La Salle and Kinzie.

The initial reports said a man was breaking windows and damaging a nearby parked car, CPD said.

ABC7 Chicago's cameras captured the broken glass and a trash can thrown on the sidewalk.

Chicago police said the man did not make entry into the business or the car.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No other information was available.

