Man smashes PNC Bank windows, parked car in River North, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
PNC Bank is picking up the remnants of broken glass after a man smashed the business' windows on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.
CPD officers responded to a call around 1:13 a.m. at La Salle and Kinzie.
The initial reports said a man was breaking windows and damaging a nearby parked car, CPD said.
ABC7 Chicago's cameras captured the broken glass and a trash can thrown on the sidewalk.
Chicago police said the man did not make entry into the business or the car.
The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No other information was available.
