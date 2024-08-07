Man dies, another rescued from Lake Michigan at 12th Street Beach, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man died and other was rescued from Lake Michigan at 12th Street Beach off Museum Campus Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the beach in the 1300-block of South Lakeshore Drive around 1:30 p.m. to help find two men who had jumped into the lake.

They were able to rescue both men. One was alert at the time of rescue while the other was unresponsive and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. That second man later died.

No further information was immediately available.

