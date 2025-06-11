60-year-old man found dead after unincorporated Cook County apartment fire: sheriff

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 60-year-old man was found dead Wednesday after a fire in an apartment near Des Plaines, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and fire crews responded to a fire in an apartment complex in the 9800-block of Bianco Terrace in unincorporated Cook County just after midnight, the sheriff's office said.

The complex is north of Golf Road.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found the man unresponsive near the back door of an apartment, the sheriff's office said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

No one else was hurt.