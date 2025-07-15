Man shot near Washington Square Park on Near North Side: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting near a park on Chicago's Near North Side on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 900-block of North Dearborn Street, near Washington Square Park.

A 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk when someone shot him in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Summer 2025 violence: Tracking shootings across Chicago Live updates

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood