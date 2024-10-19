Motorcyclist killed in Beach Park crash: Lake County Sheriff's Office

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a north suburban crash on Friday evening, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to Green Bay Road and Aviation Drive in Beach Park around 11:15 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

There, deputies found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Beach Park man, who had died.

Preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle, a 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road. A witness told deputies that the motorcyclist was speeding.

A 2022 Kia Rio, driven by a 28-year-old Beach Park man, was making a left turn from northbound Green Bay Road onto westbound Chaplin Street when the motorcycle struck the car's passenger side.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The Kia's driver and passenger, a 23-year-old Beach Park woman, were uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating the crash.