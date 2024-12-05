Man dies, others displaced in Brighton Park apartment fire, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An apartment fire claimed the life of a man on the city's Southwest Side on Thursday morning.

The fire happened at about 4:07 a.m. in the 4500-block of Francisco Avenue in Brighton Park, according to Chicago police.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive inside and apartment as the building was on fire.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Four people are now displaced after the fire destroyed their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This comes as Chicago is facing sub-zero wind chills overnight.