Schiller Park shooting: Man shot to death in parking lot near O'Hare Airport, police say

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in the northwest suburbs near Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday night, police said.

Schiller Park police responded to a parking lot in the 10200-block of Irving Park Road just after 11:30 p.m.

There, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but investigations believe it was an isolated incident.

Schiller Park police and the Major Case Assistance Team are investigating.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 847-678-4794.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.