Man killed in shooting outside Hillcrest High School ID'd as police search for wanted car

A Hillcrest High School shooting in Country Club Hills left a parent dead on Saturday. A car is wanted in connection with the killing.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the name of the Chicago man who was shot to death outside Hillcrest High School Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as as 41-year-old Shamaree Siller of Chicago.

Country Club Hills police said the victim and his son were leaving a boys basketball tournament when multiple gunmen got out of the car and shot the parent to death.

Police have released photos of a car wanted in connection with with the shooting.

Amanda Lenoir knows the loss. Her son, Marshawn Mitchell, just 14 at the time, was shot and killed after a high school football game at Hillcrest last September. Over the weekend, she started receiving text messages that violence had happened again.

"My heart goes out to the family. I feel for them," Lenoir said. "It's sad, because this kid will be traumatized for the rest of their life. They finished playing the game, and then now their parent is gone for the rest of their life. They will never forget that."

Country Club Hills police said a black Infinity Q50 sedan, pictured in the player above, approached Siller, who was walking out of the school with his middle school-age son.

According to police, multiple armed gunmen wearing masks and hoodies got out of the getaway vehicle, which had a fictitious license plate, and began shooting.

Siller died from his injuries and the son was left unharmed.

At this point, police said, there is no evidence to suggest to victim was involved in any confrontation. The four suspects, now on the run, never entered the building.

According to police, the wanted car was last seen on the South Side of Chicago.

"This could have been avoided. The district is failing the community. They are failing the staff. They're failing the students, and it's heartbreaking to watch it happen to another family again," Lenoir said.

Residents weighed in on Saturday's shooting at a Country Club Hills City Council meeting Monday night.

"We're very upset about it, I can tell you that, and I just hope our police department can really get to the bottom of it quickly," said resident Tommie Toliver.

"People are coming. They're coming to the south suburbs and then jumping on the highway and getting away with it, so we have to do something to secure our area," said resident Clifton Graham Jr.

Lenoir said she has been told by police there's plenty of evidence in her son's shooting death, but so far, no witnesses are willing to come forward.

Police said Mitchell was not the intended target, and the case still unsolved.

"It's sad to know that this happened again when my son, like this parent, was only just trying to attend the game at a school where they felt like they would be safe and they lost their life," Lenoir said.

Bremen High School District 228 told ABC7 officers were present for the basketball tournament Saturday, and as far as they know, no suspect entered the school at any point during the incident.