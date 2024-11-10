Man shot to death by multiple offenders while exiting Hillcrest High School with son, police say

A person was killed Saturday after a parents' dispute led to a parking lot shooting at Hillcrest High School, the school district and officials said.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police released more information Sunday after a deadly shooting outside a south suburban high school on Saturday.

A man and his son were leaving a basketball tournament Saturday at a high school in Country Club Hills when they were approached by a dark sedan. Multiple gunmen got out and shot the parent to death, police said Sunday.

Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144 told families that the Prairie Hills Junior High boys basketball team was competing in a tournament at Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills on Saturday afternoon prior to the shooting.

The shooting just before 1:30 p.m. in the school's parking lot, the school district letter said.

A black Infinity Q50 with tinted windows approached the victim, who was walking out of the school with his juvenile son, and blocked the path to his parked vehicle, Country Club Hills police said. Multiple armed offenders exited the Infinity and began to shoot at the man.

The victim was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died form his injuries, police said.

The offenders' vehicle fled through the parking lot towards Pulaski Road.

I got messages from students saying they want to transfer from this school... it's not the school that's the problem... it's always outside. Stringer Harris, local activist

The Cook County Medial Examiner confirmed there was a fatality in the shooting, but the victim's identify has not yet been released. His son was not injured in the shooting, police said.

Bremen High School District 228, the district Hillcrest High School is in, also sent a letter to families, saying "a parent attending the game from a neighboring community became a victim of gun violence," calling the shooting "a tragic incident."

Witnesses also told ABC7 Saturday the basketball tournament had just wrapped up when the parent was shot and killed in the parking lot.

"A kid had a great game... he's feeling good about himself and now turn that happiness and joy upside down to be at the hospital around family," local activist Stringer Harris said.

"It's sad... not only is this my former high school... I mentor here every week," Harris said. "I'm here at this school to teach about gun violence, and to see this happen here on this campus once again is sad."

The shooting comes just one year after Hillcrest High School freshman Marshawn Mitchell was shot and killed after a homecoming football game.

READ MORE | 'They took my baby': Hillcrest HS student shot to death while leaving homecoming football game

Harris said these acts of violence on campus are concerning students.

"Today I got messages from students saying they want to transfer from this school, and I'm telling them it's not a good idea," Harris said. "It's not the school that's the problem. It's not the kids that go to the school... it's always outside."

The district's letter said all Prairie Hills Junior High players, coaches and staff are safe.

A district administrator will be available over the weekend, and counseling will be available for students and staff when school resumes Tuesday, the letter added.

Further information was not immediately available.