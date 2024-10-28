Man killed in Skokie hit-and-run crash identified

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The identity of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Skokie Sunday has been released.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near North Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street, police said.

A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that was driving on Crawford, police said. He died as a result of the crash.

The vehicle fled from the scene after the crash. It was a dark-colored vehicle, Skokie police said.

The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 78-year-old Alfred Slivo of Skokie.

The Skokie Police Department and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team continue to investigate the crash.