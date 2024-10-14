WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in youth flag football shooting in Milwaukee, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 2:09PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- A man was shot to death as children played flag football in a nearby stadium, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened on Saturday at the Milwaukee Public Schools South Stadium around 1:02 p.m.

First responders immediealty checked and cleared the stadium of any threat to the families.

Milwaukee police said they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody, however police said he is not a suspect in the homicide.

It is unknown what led to the deadly shooting.

A neighbor who lives near the stadium told ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN that sge saw a man laying on the ground and people trying to help him as parents and children rushed away from the scene.

Milwaukee Public Schools expressed gratitude to "first responders for their quick response to the situation."

WISN

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW