Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said a man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said a man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said a man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. at the Cermak station.

A 31-year-old man suffered an injury to his arm and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A person was taken into custody at State and Lake, police said.