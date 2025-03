Man struck, killed by CTA Blue Line train on West Side after falling on tracks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed after being hit by a CTA Blue Line train Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:06 p.m. at the Western Avenue platform on the Forest Park Branch in the median of the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said the 40-year-old man was on the platform when he fell onto the tracks and was hit by a train.

The man was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.