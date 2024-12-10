24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man walking dog in Noble Square robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 2:06PM
Chicago police said a man was robbed while walking his dog near Eckhart Park Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed while walking his dog near Eckhart Park Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:18 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Chestnut Street.

Police said a 67-year-old man was walking his dog when he was approached by three unknown male suspects that got out of a dark-colored sedan.

One of the suspects was armed and the suspects took the victim's property before fleeing, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

