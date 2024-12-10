Man walking dog in Noble Square robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed while walking his dog near Eckhart Park Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:18 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Chestnut Street.

Police said a 67-year-old man was walking his dog when he was approached by three unknown male suspects that got out of a dark-colored sedan.

One of the suspects was armed and the suspects took the victim's property before fleeing, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

