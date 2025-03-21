Man charged with killing South Side woman, stabbing, kidnapping her sons appears in court

Chicago man Marcus Bausley appeared in court Friday. He is charged with killing Teone Jones, stabbing and kidnapping her sons, and a police chase.

Chicago man Marcus Bausley appeared in court Friday. He is charged with killing Teone Jones, stabbing and kidnapping her sons, and a police chase.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect in a fatal stabbing and kidnappings in Chicago that led to a police chase in northwest Indiana appeared in court Friday.

Chicago police said 33-year-old Teone Jones was stabbed to death and her two young sons were critically injured in stabbings last month.

Marcus Bausley has been charged in the crimes, officials said.

Jones' brother Malik Wilson, speaking after the court hearing, said while the family wants justice in the case, coming to Friday opened up old wounds.

"I guess the anticipation got me," Wilson said. "It was like waiting for the rollercoaster ride to hit, and then I'm like okay now I can - it's like a play by play of everything that happened again. But, I guess I'm stronger through it."

Prosecutors said on February 20, Teone Jones' mother found her stabbed inside of her South Side home, clinging to life until she later died at the hospital.

Late Thursday night, her boyfriend and father of her youngest of three children, Bausley, was extradited to Cook County from Indiana to face multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Police said Bausley killed Jones and stabbed her 12-year-old and 8-year-old sons before kidnapping the two boys. He later released them.

Doorbell video showed the oldest brother knocking on doors, pleading for help that night, while at another location, his younger brother is seen on video wandering around a gas station before he was found by police.

Jones' brother gave an update on the boys' conditions Friday.

"He's still in critical condition," Wilson said. "The other one still has injuries, like stitches in his hand and stuff. But, they're both strong."

The day after the stabbings, Bausley was arrested in Lake County, Indiana after a police pursuit on I-65.

Friday in court, a judge decided to keep Bausley held in custody until his trial.

Sources told ABC7 that Bausley is a case worker with the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. He has been placed on paid administrative leave while charges against him are pending.

