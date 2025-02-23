Man charged with murder, kidnapping after woman killed, 2 sons injured in South Side stabbings

Vigil held in Chicago for victims; Amber Alert ended after police chase in NW Indiana, sheriff says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday on the South Side for a prayer vigil in honor of a young mother killed in a stabbing attack.

Chicago police said 33-year-old Teone Jones was stabbed to death and her two young sons were critically injured Thursday night. The two young boys are still recovering in the hospital.

A suspect, 39-year-old Marcus Bausley, has now been charged in connection to the crimes, the Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Office said. He was arrested Friday after a police pursuit on I-65.

The family of Jones said they are taking things one day at a time as they continue to grieve their loved one. They said her 8-year-old and 11-year-old sons are still at the hospital recovering from their injuries.

"The doctor is saying that they most likely are going to make it out of it," Jones' brother Malik Wilson said. "I have talked to Darius, but he has something in his mouth, so he can't speak, but Tristan has been talking nonstop since surgery."

Family and community members are still trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy that unfolded Thursday night.

Police said Jones was stabbed inside a home near 72nd Street and South Eberhart Avenue, and she died at a hospital.

An Amber Alert then went out for her 8-year-old son, who was later found.

"Bausley faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement in Indiana," a statement from the Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Office read in part. "He is awaiting extradition to Illinois where he faces multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery and kidnapping."

Investigators said the 8-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sibling were both stabbed multiple times.

Community leaders held a prayer vigil Sunday for the family in Greater Grand Crossing.

"We need to make sure those kids are provided for, and they have the necessary counseling they need, because I can't imagine, and I don't want to imagine, what they are going through," said Eli Washington with Park Manor Christian Church.

Among the people in attendance was Cynthia Keel, the good Samaritan who said the 11-year-old boy came knocking at her home near 66th and Yale, in desperate need of help.

"I feel like the light of God and safety shines through our home, where people know this is a place where you can get the support and assistance that we need, so I am grateful to be that," Keel said.

A person of interest was taken into custody in Merrillville, Indiana after license plate readers alerted Lake County Sheriff deputies of the vehicle wanted in question.

Family members said the person of interest was dating Jones and is the father of one of her children.

"Maybe it could have been prevented if somebody would have said something that they saw in the internet, or saw something when they were getting out the car," 6th Ward Alderman William Hall said.

Community members also passed out flyers with resources for anyone experiencing domestic violence. They also are encouraging neighbors to speak up if they witness anything.

Sources told ABC7 that Bausley is a case worker with the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center. He has been placed on paid administrative leave while charges against him are pending.

