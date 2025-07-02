Mariano's shares recipes for watermelon paloma, toast ahead of 4th of July weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the fruit synonymous with summer, and it can be used for more than just slices. ABC7 Chicago on Wednesday was learning how to use watermelon for drinks and apps ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Amanda Puck from Mariano's made a watermelon paloma, watermelon toast and watermelon ceviche.

The paloma is made up of 2/3 of a cup of watermelon juice, 2 ounces of tequila, 2 ounces fresh lime juice, 2 ounces of simple syrup and 4 ounces of grapefruit soda.

For the toast, top watermelon slices with feta and mint or mozzarella and basil.

Puck talked about how to best carve a watermelon, as well.

She also gave some go-to tips for holiday entertaining, including serving a mix of prepared food and homemade items.

