Cooking Up A Storm: Thai noodle bowl from Old Town Pour House

Old Town Pour House is showing off its Thai noodle bowl.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm for $20 or less.

The meals we are making over these summer months won't break the bank!

You can make it as mild or spicy as you like! Jules Rice with Old Town Pour House is helping us cook!

Thai Noodle Bowl

Sweet Potato Noodles- (Cooked and tossed with sesame oil) - 6 oz

Cucumber Half Moons, Sliced 1/8" - 1/8 Cup

Carrot, shredded- 1/8 Cup

Pickled Fresno Pepper slices- 5 each

Coleslaw Mix- cup

Edamame- cup

Thai Chili Vinaigrette- 2 Fl oz

Crispy garlic- 1 teaspoon

Micro cilantro - 1 garnish

1. In mixing bowl, toss all ingredients together. Ensure that all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

2. Place into the center of a bowl and layer noodles to give the dish height.

3. Garnish with crispy garlic and micro cilantro over top of all noodles

