2 fatally shot at Elkhart, Indiana supermarket; suspect killed, 2 officers hurt in shootout: police

ELKHART, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were shot and killed late Monday afternoon inside Martin's Super Market in Elkhart, Indiana, police confirmed to ABC News.

Police arrived on the scene at 575 East Jackson Boulevard and confronted the suspect outside the store.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed in the shootout.

Two officers were shot and are in stable condition.

The police department's homicide unit is now taking over the case.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun posted a statement on X, saying, "As details emerge about the shooting in Elkhart, we are in communication with state and local law enforcement. Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families."

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.