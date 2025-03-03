'Extremely violent' criminal, 2 others arrested after chase from WI to IL ends in crash: police

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police arrested an "extremely violent" criminal and two others after a chase from Wisconsin to Illinois ended in a crash on Monday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said around 8:45 a.m., a deputy located a Chevrolet Cavalier whose owner, Mason Spencer, did not have a valid driver's license and was wanted out of Lake County, Illinois for "numerous criminal charges."

The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on USH-45 at CTH-C, but the Cavalier's driver sped off southbound on USH-45.

Deputies pursued the Cavalier into Illinois with help from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At the intersection of USH-45 and IL-173, the Cavalier crashed into another motorist, disabling both vehicles.

Police found three people, including Spencer, inside the Cavalier. Spencer had "numerous active warrants for his arrest" and has "an extremely violent criminal history," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office also took Raymond Underwood, who was driving the Cavalier, into custody for multiple charges, including Felony Fleeing and Reckless Endangering Safety.

The third person inside the Cavalier was initially detained but later released without charges.

The person who was inside the vehicle struck by the Cavalier suffered minor injuries from the crash, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said. That person was also taken to jail on outstanding warrants.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and has taken custody of Spencer and Underwood.

Further information was not immediately available.

