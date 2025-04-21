Massive truck fire shuts down part of I-65 in northwest Indiana: police | Video

Flames were seen shooting from a truck in NW Indiana Monday.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 were shut down in northwest Indiana for a hazmat semi fire, Indiana State Police said Monday afternoon.

Traffic was being diverted at exits 230 and 240, police said. The incident is taking place near mile marker 232, north of state route 10 in Jasper County, police said.

Northbound lanes were being reopened about 2 p.m., police said.

Southbound lanes in the area are expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

Police said the surface of the roadway was damaged in the fire, but the truck driver was not injured.

Indiana State Police shared a video on X around 1:40 p.m. that showed massive flames and black smoke coming from a truck.

Photos from nearby traffic cameras showed widespread smoke in the area.

A massive Jasper County truck fire shut down part of I-65 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or what is on the truck.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.