Semi filled with over 20K pounds of eggs catches fire on I-80 in south suburbs

MONEKA, Ill. (WLS) -- There was quite the scramble on I-80 in Mokena Friday night.

A semi loaded with more than 20,000 pounds of eggs went up in flames, officials said.

Truck fire happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near La Grange Road

The front half of the truck could be seen destroyed by the flames.

The semi driver said he was on his way to California when the fire started.

Lanes reopened early Saturday morning after crews cleaned up the mess, officials said.