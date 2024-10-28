Pacific Palisades home where Matthew Perry died sells for more than $8.5 million

LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Perry's former Pacific Palisades home where he was found dead last year was sold in an off-market deal for more than $8.5 million.

The new owner, Anita Verma-Lallian, is a movie producer and real estate developer from Arizona who plans to use the property as a vacation home, according to the buyer's representative.

Verma-Lallian is the founder and chief executive of Arizona Land Consulting, a Phoenix-based land development company.

The "Friends" actor bought the home in 2020 for $6 million.

Perry was found dead by his assistant in the home's backyard hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine was the main cause of death.