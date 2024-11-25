Westmont restaurant owner dies after being struck by car in Oswego

Matthew Verde, the owner of Westmont restaurant Neat Kitchen & Bar has died after being hit by a car in Oswego.

Matthew Verde, the owner of Westmont restaurant Neat Kitchen & Bar has died after being hit by a car in Oswego.

Matthew Verde, the owner of Westmont restaurant Neat Kitchen & Bar has died after being hit by a car in Oswego.

Matthew Verde, the owner of Westmont restaurant Neat Kitchen & Bar has died after being hit by a car in Oswego.

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of a restaurant in Westmont has died after being hit by a car while he was crossing a road.

Oswego police said 49-year-old Matthew Verde was hit Thursday night, while walking on an access road near the Meijer store at 2700 Route 34.

Investigators said the owner of Neat Kitchen & Bar was hit by a Toyota driven by a 17 year old girl.

Verde was transported to a hospital and the restaurant posted on Sunday afternoon that the owner had died.

"In Matt's words, 'See ya on the flip side Buddy,'" the post said.