May Day march, rally happening in downtown Chicago Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A May Day march and rally are planned to begin early Thursday into the afternoon in downtown Chicago.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the events are expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. in Union Park.

A march is expected to begin at 11 a.m. to Grant Park.

Marchers will begin at Union Park and head east on Washington Street to Morgan Street; south on Morgan to Jackson Street; east on Jackson and into Butler Field.

In Grant Park, there will be a rally from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., OEMC said.

Rolling closures are expected throughout the morning.

OEMC said there will be an increased police presence.

