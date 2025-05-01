May marks Brain Tumor Awareness Month nationwide

May is Brain Tumor and Brain Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spotlight a life-altering diagnosis that affects nearly 700,000 people in the U.S. The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), based in Chicago, is leading efforts to raise awareness, fund research, and support patients and families.

"Awareness is the first step toward action," said Kelly Sitkin, ABTA President and CEO. "This month is about educating, empowering, and uniting communities."

The ABTA recently launched a $50 million campaign and hosted a 5K event to honor those impacted. The group encourages the public to get involved by donating, participating in events, or learning more about brain tumors.

More information is available at abta.org.